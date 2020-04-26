Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $765.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $750.00 to $765.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating and set a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $844.57.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $940.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.