Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.66.

NYSE CMA opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,815,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

