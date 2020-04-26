Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $955.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $790.00 to $955.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $844.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $685.34 and its 200 day moving average is $793.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

