Nomura Reiterates Hold Rating for Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Nomura reissued their hold rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Shares of CMA opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,024 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Comerica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

