Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.99) and the highest is ($0.65). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 282.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

ANF opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $556.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

