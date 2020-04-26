TD Securities Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $350.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a buy rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of CP opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,188,000 after acquiring an additional 209,348 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

