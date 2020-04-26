Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $870.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $860.00 to $870.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $841.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $844.57.

NYSE CMG opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $685.34 and its 200 day moving average is $793.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

