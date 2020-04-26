Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $946.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $841.00 to $946.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $27.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $844.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $685.34 and its 200-day moving average is $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 339.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,950,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

