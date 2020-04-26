Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Tapestry reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $388,786,000 after acquiring an additional 399,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after buying an additional 1,013,402 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $147,100,000 after buying an additional 610,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,581,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,440,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $92,779,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.