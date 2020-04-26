Jefferies Financial Group Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $355.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.07.

DPZ opened at $367.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

