Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $630.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $602.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $685.34 and its 200 day moving average is $793.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.