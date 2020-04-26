Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of CP stock opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

