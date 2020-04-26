Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $405.00 at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $370.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $367.29 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $387.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

