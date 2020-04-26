Robert W. Baird Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $950.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $920.00 to $950.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an underperform rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $727.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $844.57.

NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $685.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

