UBS Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $341.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $321.00 to $341.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.