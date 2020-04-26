BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

NASDAQ EA opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,174.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

