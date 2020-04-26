BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

