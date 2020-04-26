Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

NYSE:DRI opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas bought 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.