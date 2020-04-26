BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 918,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 199,881 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 581,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 196,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 463,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.