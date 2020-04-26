BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc.
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC
Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated
BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated
BP plc Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC
BP plc Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report