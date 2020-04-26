BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in BP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 612,356 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of BP opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

