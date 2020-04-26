BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after acquiring an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

PPG Industries stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.