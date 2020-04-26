BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,677,000 after buying an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.