Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

