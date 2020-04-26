PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,733,000 after acquiring an additional 421,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

