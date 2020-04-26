Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.