28,195 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

