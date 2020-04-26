Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,160 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $11,668,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 359,915 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after buying an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 58,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.