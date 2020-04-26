Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,284 Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

EMF stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. Templeton Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

