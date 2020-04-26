Bank of America Corp DE Has $756,000 Stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.08% of Upland Software worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $703.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

