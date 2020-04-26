Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Weis Markets worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Weis Markets by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 273,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth $2,829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

