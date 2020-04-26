Bank of America Corp DE Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.96% of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CJNK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Get SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CJNK stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.