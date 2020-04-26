Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $102,438,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,119,000. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock worth $2,624,004.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.16 million and a P/E ratio of -18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.