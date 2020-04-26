Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWW) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.30% of Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWW opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

