Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNI opened at $8.93 on Friday. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

