Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of Opko Health worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,678 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Opko Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Opko Health from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 643,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $752,952.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,672.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,995,756 shares of company stock worth $4,208,739. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.