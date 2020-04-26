Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period.

Get RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH alerts:

Shares of RMI opened at $19.96 on Friday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI).

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.