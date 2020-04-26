iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKJ opened at $132.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $103.24 and a 12 month high of $194.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.