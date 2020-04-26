Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 45,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Shares of URA stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

