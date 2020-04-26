Bank of America Corp DE Sells 12,908 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Johnson Outdoors worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on JOUT. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti raised their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

