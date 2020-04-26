Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,139 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,549,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 724,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

