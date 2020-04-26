Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Unifi worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Unifi stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 148,717 shares of company stock worth $3,341,557 over the last three months. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.