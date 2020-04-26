FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of FedNat worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 116,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FedNat by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FedNat by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in FedNat by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FedNat by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedNat alerts:

FNHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

FedNat stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 million, a PE ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. FedNat Holding Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.87.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC).

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.