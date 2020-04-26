Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,458 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 65,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,359 shares during the period.

EWM stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

