Bank of America Corp DE Sells 68,664 Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of LYTS opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $150.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LSI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.30.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

