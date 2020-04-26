Bank of America Corp DE Sells 318 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Atrion worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Atrion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $655.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.71 and its 200-day moving average is $712.48. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $579.00 and a one year high of $922.80.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

