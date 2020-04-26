Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of First Community Bankshares worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 38.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Community Bankshares news, President Gary R. Mills bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,153 shares of company stock worth $81,489. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FCBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.21.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

