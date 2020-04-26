Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 811,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,001.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2,713.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $35.40 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

