JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

