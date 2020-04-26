Bank of America Corp DE Has $768,000 Stock Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Xencor were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Xencor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.25. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

